Eusebi Deli to open new cafe in west end

The popular Italian restaurant and deli will open a new venue in the west end.

Fans of Eusebi Deli will be delighted to know that they’re opening a second venue in the west end.

Signs have just gone up on the new cafe, which is located in the new ARC research building in Glasgow University.

Eusebi deli, Park Road in Glasgow

Eusebi Deli was opened in the Shettleston and become an institution for over 40 years. A move to the west end was planned for about seven years before the deli finally opened its doors in 2016 on Park Road.

Loved by celebrities - Nigella Lawson was introduced to Eusebi’s via Janey Godley when she was on tour last year - the eatery has become a much-loved institution for its contemporary menu inspired by the family’s heritage.