Eusebi Deli have established themselves as one of the best restaurants in Glasgow and there’s a good reason why.

Whether you go into Eusebi’s at eight in the morning for a coffee or later on in the evening for an aperitivo and plate of lasagna, you’re always guaranteed a warm welcome that feels as though you are visiting an old friend.

Descending from a family who have all been passionate about food, Giovanna brings that same enthusiasm for quality ingredients to Eusebi Deli today. Her grandparents and mother lived a simple, healthy life of farming in southern Italy, where she enjoyed some of her first memories of childhood helping to harvest grapes and preserve tomatoes for winter.

The Eusebi family brought a taste of Italy to their first deli in the East End, before continuing the story by becoming a part of the community in the West End. I sat down with co-owner Giovanna Eusebi to speak about the history of the restaurant and her Glasgow food story which started 40 years ago when her family started importing unique products by small artisan makers and specialist produce from across Italy.

Firstly, tell me a bit about how Eusebi’s started

“We started in a small deli in the East End of Glasgow on Shettleston Road which was sandwiched between a bookies and a boozer. It was about real food and real people. It was a beautiful small deli. When you walked into it, you’d have thought you were in a small mountain town in Tuscany.

It was full of stinky cheeses, lovely Italian meats, organic wines and homemade cooked food made by my mum, dad, an old auntie who was 75 and another old Italian lady who worked with us everyday until she was 100 years old. It was a place that was about real food and real people.”

The East End of Glasgow has changed massively in that time but you still have your bakery in that part of town.

“I believe, and this was always my ethos, that good food is for everybody. It shouldn’t know any difference between demographic or cultures. It should just be for everybody. I think when I took over the shop in Shettleston, we made hand-rolled pasta everyday and I’m talking around 25 years ago. We use organic and local produce and work with the community. We went in schools and were showing kids how to make a meal out of two pound or a fiver rather than going to the chippy and eating a roll and chips. We work in local allotments in the East End which are absolutely outstanding and don’t get talked about enough. People have a real passion there for lovely food, as much as anywhere else in the city.

The wee deli in Shettleston was about good food being for everybody. Half of it we probably gave away to locals as we let them try different things, and as people started to travel more in the eighties and nineties, people’s palettes became more discerning so there was greater opportunity to present real Italian food and not fake Italian food. When we moved to the West End, at the very top of the page before the business plan, it was about seasonality, sustainability and making from scratch everyday.

How would say the food palette of Glaswegians has changed?

“When my grandparents came here, they opened up a cafe in Partick called The Rendezvous and they made ice cream. They also sold stuff like hot pies with peas and vinegar. When I grew up in the seventies and eighties, Glasgow started changing and it did give you opportunity too. I don’t think there’s another city apart from New York that embraced cultural difference so much as Glasgow. When you look at the landscape now of Glasgow, you can get every kind of food in the world here.”

Would you say that you shook things up a bit in Glasgow’s food scene when you came to the West End?

“I think when we opened 10 years ago, the only way I can put it maybe was that we disrupted it a bit. No one was really making fresh pasta they way we were making it here. No one was making sourdough pizza, but we were actually representing the regionality of Italy.

