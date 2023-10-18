The SLTN Awards are organised by the hospitality trade magazine Scottish Licensed Trade News. The best of Glasgow’s bars are well represented in categories including Whisky Bar of the Year, Gastropub of the Year and Mixologist of the Year.
Here are all the local venues that are finalists for the food and drink awards.
1. The Absent Ear
Cocktail Bar of the Year Finalist: “This intimate cocktail den, hidden below the Merchant City, is named in homage to Vincent van Gogh. Its innovative, art-inspired menu is presented to drinkers on iPads to peruse and features colourful illustrations created by local artists and the multi-talented mixologists themselves!”
2. Malo
Nominated for New Business of the Year: “This beautiful basement wine and negroni bar is a beacon of style, catering both to those looking for a quiet glass as well as larger bookings. Looking to make wine more accessible to a broader range of guests, the owners have introduced wine tastings, helping build a strong repeat customer base. "
3. Grunting Growler
Finalist for Craft Beer Pub of the Year: “Pioneers and now ‘movers and shakers’ of the Scottish craft scene, Grunting Growler has a rotating selection of six craft beers on draught and a broad selection of over 300 cans and bottles. All are chosen on tight criteria favouring independence, innovation and provenance, across a wide range of styles."
4. Stravaigin
Finalist for Gastropub of the Year: “Don’t let the rustic décor fool you; this Glasgow institution is as forward-looking as you like. The venue offers its customers a seasonal menu of dishes that range from modern takes on the traditional, through the slightly more unusual to the downright bonkers, all of which the staff are able to pair with a huge number of wines by the glass."