Michelin-starred restaurants are recognised and rated by the Michelin Guide, awarded up to three stars based on five universal criteria: the quality of ingredients, the harmony of flavours, the mastery of techniques, the quality of the chef, and the consistency of the food. Scotland’s world-class produce has been increasingly showcased in progressive kitchens powering Scotland’s increasing presence in the dining guide to the UK and Ireland.

Glasgow is represented by two restaurants in the guide that have been awarded One Michelin Star which means the restaurant is considered "very good and worth a stop" as it serves high-quality dishes. The food is well-prepared and uses fresh ingredients and expert cooking techniques.

A Michelin inspector explains the judging process: “The famously anonymous Michelin Inspectors – all full-time employees who are former restaurant and hospitality professionals – make the decisions. Once several inspectors have eaten at a restaurant, they then discuss their experiences as a team in order to make a final decision.

“Consistency is very important when awarding Michelin Stars, so we need to be sure that customers will receive the same high standard of cooking whenever they visit. Various inspectors will visit throughout the seasons: for lunch as well as for dinner, both at the weekend and during the week. We try to eat as many dishes as possible over the course of the year, as we do need to try as much of the chef’s food as we can. We have to be sure that all the dishes that come out of the kitchen are of a consistently high standard.”

Here are all the restaurants in Scotland that hold One or Two Michelin stars in 2025.

1 . Restaurant Andrew Fairlie Two Star Restaurant Andrew Fairlie can be found in the luxurious Gleneagles Hotel and is renowned for its excellent service and immaculate dishes. The restaurant has maintained its two star status under the guidance of head chef Stevie McLaughlin. Stevie commented: "We’re thrilled to have retained two Michelin stars for another year. This is great recognition for our superb team, which works hard to make our restaurant such a brilliant experience for every guest. "We continue to be driven to maintain – and exceed - the standards set by Chef Andrew and each step forward is taken to continue his legacy." Photo: Alan Donaldson

2 . The Glenturret LaLique The Glenturret Lalique restaurant is the first fine dining establishment within a distillery in Scotland and opened in 2021. The Two Michelin Star restaurant is headed by former Number One at the Balmoral head chef Mark Donald, who began his career as a chef in Glasgow. "This intimate restaurant mixes the luxury with the familiar, in both its décor and its dishes. The likes of tattie scones are served alongside Highland Wagyu and caviar, in a room that features both a rustic beamed ceiling and maple leaf Lalique chandeliers." | The Glenturret

3 . Cail Bruich Glasgow's first Michelin Star in 14 years was awarded to Cail Bruich in 2021. Head chef of Cail Bruich, Lorna McNee, brought the star home to the city just over five months into her first head chef role at the west end restaurant. Cail Bruich, which also has three AA Rosettes as well as one Michelin star, was opened in 2008 by brothers Chris and Paul Charalambous who ran the kitchen and front of house respectively. | Cail Bruich

4 . Condita Edinburgh’s Condita retained their one Star rating. The Michelin Guide says: "Chef Conor Toomey offers a surprise menu where interesting modern dishes are confidently prepared and skilfully presented. "A hand-drawn bookmark picturing some of the ingredients hints at what is to come; produce is British but it’s the quality that dictates the origin, not the location." | Condita Photo: Spiros Katridis