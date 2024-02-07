Every Michelin star restaurant in the UK and Ireland in 2024: See the full list

The Michelin Guide ceremony took place in Manchester on 5 February with new starts awarded to restaurants in the UK and Ireland. Two Scottish restaurants earned a two Michelin star distinction as The Glenturret Lalique restaurant joined Restaurant Andrew Fairlie. A further nine restaurants in Scotland hole a One Michelin Star rating for 2024, including two in Glasgow: Cail Bruich and Unalome by Graeme Cheevers.

Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the Michelin Guides, said: “Among all of the newly awarded stars, both the quality and variety of the dining experiences are wonderful to see. There are enormously talented chefs turning their hands to anything from wood-fired sharing plates to finely tuned sushi. To have so much positive news to share with the industry, at a time when restaurants are facing so many challenges, gives me great pride and is proof of the continued vitality within British and Irish dining.”