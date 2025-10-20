Exciting new Chinese buffet chain to open in former South Lanarkshire bingo hall

The family-friendly Chinese buffet who have locations across Scotland will open in South Lanarkshire.

A popular Chinese buffet chain restaurant will open in Rutherglen later this year.

Beijing Banquet who currently have restaurants in Renfrew, Falkirk, Kilmarnock, Sighthill, Glenrothes and Danderhall will open in the former Mecca Bingo hall at 58 Main Street in the South Lanarkshire town.

Plans were approved for the restaurant back in August 2024 with an official opening date yet to be confirmed.

A message on their website says: “Rutherglen opening soon... watch this space.”

Details on the website show that Beijing Banquet will open for lunch in Rutherglen between 12pm and 4pm, Monday to Saturday and 12.30pm to 4pm on a Sunday. They will be closed each day for an hour between 4pm and 5pm to get ready for the evening with dinner being served between 5pm and 9.30pm, Monday to Sunday.

More information can be found out about Beijing Banquet here.