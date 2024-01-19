The private member’s club was due to open its first Scottish house in Glasgow this year, but plans have been shelved.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Soho House, the private members’ club for creatives and artists that has grown from its London origins to include 27 houses in ten countries, will no longer be opening in Glasgow as planned. It was announced last year that the first Scottish house would open in Glasgow in the summer of 2024. An email to members tonight confirmed that Soho House Glasgow will no longer open in the Love Loan development beside George Square.

Interior designs for Soho House Glasgow

An email sent to Soho House members reads: “I wanted to let you know that sadly we will no longer be opening a Soho House in Glasgow at the former Parish Council Chambers and Collectors Hall. We have been working hard on this development for the last three years with the aim of opening in 2024, but unfortunately it’s become clear that the House cannot be completed within the timeline we had anticipated. Limitations also meant that we couldn’t accommodate everything that our members would expect from a Soho House in Glasgow. For example, in addition to spaces for eating, drinking and relaxing, it’s clear that fitness is also a priority to members and our plans for the existing site didn’t include amenities such as a gym, that we now believe a Soho House needs to have.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We love Glasgow for its creative energy and talent, although this is a really unfortunate setback, we remain certain that the city is the right place for a Soho House in Scotland. We are continuing to explore potential options to ensure we find a suitable location with the facilities you would expect.”

A spokesman for Chris Stewart Group, developer of the Love Loan quarter, said: “We wish Soho House all the best after three years working in partnership. There is significant interest from national and international brands in the former Parish Council Chambers and Collectors Hall, and we are now able to progress these conversations. “Following the successful openings of Flight Club, Hazel, and the AC by Marriott Hotel last year, we look forward to sharing more exciting developments regarding Love Loan in the near future.”.

Love Loan comprises the George Street Complex which was once home to a range of Glasgow City Council planning buildings and an Inland Revenue office, the historic Parish Halls and an 80-year-old gap site with assorted small storage buildings opposite the Glasgow City Chambers in the city centre, near the junction of George Street and John Street. AC Hotel by Marriott and darts venue Flight Club opened there late last year and the city centre block has been transformed b.

Soho House has a committee in Glasgow as part of its Cities Without Houses membership program and hosted a range of events throughout last year including a Burns supper attended by members alongside actors, musicians and broadcasters. It was announced at a rooftop gala in summer 2023, attended by Gerard Butler, that the Glasgow house would open in 2024 with detailed plans shared of the interiors and members rooms.

Advertisement

Advertisement