Experience a taste of Harris in Glasgow
On Thursday 12th June, Isle of Harris Distillery and Hinba Coffee are joining forces for a one-night-only Hebridean Tasting Evening in Glasgow, celebrating the exceptional flavours of the Outer Hebrides.
This special event champions the unique tastes of Scotland’s islands with a thoughtfully crafted four-course tasting menu, featuring dishes such as kelp-cured salmon and wild garlic lamb with whisky jus. Each course is paired with Isle of Harris Gin, The Hearach single malt whisky, and a specially created Hebridean Espresso Martini made with Hinba’s small-batch coffee and The Hearach.
The evening will be hosted by Megan Geddes from the distillery and Hinba founder Fergus McCross, who will share the stories, craft, and character behind these two celebrated Hebridean producers.
Taking place at Zique's on Hyndland Street, there are just 40 seats available, meaning it’s an intimate chance to experience the tastes and traditions of Scotland’s islands – no ferry required.
Tickets are £65pp and available to book at: https://bit.ly/IsleofHarrisDistilleryxHinba