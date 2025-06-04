Experience a taste of Harris in Glasgow

Two Hebridean brands are joining forces for an exclusive one-night event in Glasgow this June.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday 12th June, Isle of Harris Distillery and Hinba Coffee are joining forces for a one-night-only Hebridean Tasting Evening in Glasgow, celebrating the exceptional flavours of the Outer Hebrides.

This special event champions the unique tastes of Scotland’s islands with a thoughtfully crafted four-course tasting menu, featuring dishes such as kelp-cured salmon and wild garlic lamb with whisky jus. Each course is paired with Isle of Harris Gin, The Hearach single malt whisky, and a specially created Hebridean Espresso Martini made with Hinba’s small-batch coffee and The Hearach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening will be hosted by Megan Geddes from the distillery and Hinba founder Fergus McCross, who will share the stories, craft, and character behind these two celebrated Hebridean producers.

The Hearach

Taking place at Zique's on Hyndland Street, there are just 40 seats available, meaning it’s an intimate chance to experience the tastes and traditions of Scotland’s islands – no ferry required.

Tickets are £65pp and available to book at: https://bit.ly/IsleofHarrisDistilleryxHinba