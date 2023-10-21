World of Film International Festival and Fallachan Dining are partnering to deliver Reel Tasty, a film and food experience, combining a top notch gastronomic journey with the best of independent cinema.

World of Film International Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary edition, November 2 - 5 in multiple venues including The Grosvenor Picture Theatre, The Alchemy Experiment and Film City Glasgow.

Reel Tasty is an event celebrating the 10th edition of the festival, set for Friday, November 3rd, and Saturday, November 4th. Both events will take placeat the Grosvenor Picture Theatre in Glasgow’s West End.

Fallachan Dining creator and head chef Craig Grozier is in charge of curating a unique and indulgent menu of food pairings, inspired by the films screened on both nights. The guests are offered a gastronomic adventure utilising the best of seasonal Scottish produce, while simultaneously watching the feature and short length films that inspired it.

The programme includes the latest Cannes Film Festival’s Best Director winner The Taste of Things, starring the legendary Juliette Binoche. The film will have a special preview during the event, with a set theatrical release for late December. is France’s Oscars submission for 2024.

The second night will include a series of multi-awarded short films, including the Glasgow-shot Bitter Taste, Harry Holland’s Last Call starring Tom Holland and WoFF veteran Stefano Da Fré’s first feature length film Stolen Dough, based on the true story of Italian-American chef who invented the first Stuffed Crust Pizza, whose precious recipe was stolen by Pizza Hut.

Tickets are on sale at woffglasgow.com and there are options for film and dining only, or accompanied by a champagne and wine pairing.

