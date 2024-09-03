Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A famed Celtic bar in the Barras has announced its pending closure.

The Squirrel on Stevenson Street announced it will close its doors for the final time on October 31.

The bar has been a long-standing spot for Celtic fans on matchdays and was also well-known for its live music. There has been a pub on the site on Stevenson Street in the Calton since 1857.

The statement, posted on social media, read: “This status has took me so long to write as I found it really hard to put in to words, as of the 31st of October this year my time in the squirrel bar will come to an end. After almost 14 years of running it with Stephen (Skin) - as most of you will know this bar was his baby and since his passing it’s never been the same, I tried to make it work but after hearing what’s in store for the pub my hearts just not in it anymore.

"I just wanted to thank all our customers who have shown great support by coming in over the years, and also to thank the band members you have all been amazing and I know how much Stephen loved you all, thank you. A special thank you to the bar staff, my wee dad (Rab) who has been amazing over the years running the bar you're one in a million. Joanne who we think the world of - you're such a good friend thank you for being there and being such a loyal member of our wee squirrel. Carolanne who is just the loveliest person thank you.

"Sean Robert and wee pat thank you all for being there your all what made the Squirrel what is was.

Love Lisa.”

The post prompted hundreds of patrons to post their memories of times in the popular Celtic bar.

The building may be demolished as part of plans for new housing on the site. In June, developer Spectrum Properties submitted proposals for around 50 apartments on a site at the Barras market bounded by London Road, Bain Street and Stevenson Street. The building would comprise of a mixture of one, two, three and four-bedroom flats.

The development would also see the demolition of a five-storey property that is home to community arts venue The Space.