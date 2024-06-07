The countdown to Father’s Day is on with the annual day taking place this year on Sunday 16 June.
If you haven’t already booked somewhere to take the special man in your life, don’t worry as we have put together a list of some of our favourite places for a Sunday roast which can be washed down afterwards with a couple of pints.
Here are six great restaurants and pubs for a cracking Sunday roast in Glasgow for Father’s Day.
1. Spanish Butcher
Head down to The Spanish Butcher for Galician Sundays on Father's Day. Their roast includes 600g Presa Iberico De Bellota,served with all the roast trimmings, homemade yorkies, seasonal vegetables, roast potatoes, pan roast gravy, for two to share every Sunday. 80 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT.
2. Saint Luke’s
Traditional roast topside of beef, mountains of roast veg, golden roasties, Yorkshire pudding and a flood of gravy that Noah would build an ark for. After your roast, treat your dad to a few pints. 17 Bain St, Glasgow G40 2JZ.
3. Bag O'Nails
Enjoy the cut of the day at Bag O'Nails served with a homemade Yorkshire pudding, roasties and plenty of veg. A real treat for your dad! 165 Dumbarton Rd, Partick, Glasgow G11 6AA.
4. Loveable Rogue
Treat your dad to The Loveable Rogue's Sunday lunch which includes Speyside beef, Yorkies, beef fat garlic roasties, brisket mac ‘n’ cheese, honey root veg, vegetable ecrasé and red wine gravy. There is also a wee Rogue's menu available meaning you can head along with all the family. 333 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G4 9HS.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.