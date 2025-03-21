Festivals in Glasgow: Scottish seafood festival set for Glasgow's Barras Market this weekend

The annual seafood festival is heading to Glasgow’s East End at the end of March

The Festival of the Sea is dropping anchor at Barras Market on March 29th & 30th (10am-4pm), bringing the best of Scotland’s seafood to Glasgow’s most legendary marketplace.

Joining over 100 amazing traders on the Gallowgate, this special event will take over Suffolk Street (opposite Section D, London Rd section of the market) for a weekend packed with freshly cooked seafood, live cooking demos, samples, workshops, and local vendors.

This is your chance to meet Scotland’s fishing communities, hear their stories, and discover why sustainable seafood matters - all while enjoying the freshest, most delicious seafood Scotland has to offer. Of course, no Barras weekend would be complete without a buzzing atmosphere and live music to keep things lively.

A spokesperson for the Barras Market said: “We’re proud to host this event in partnership with Seafood Scotland, Clyde Fishermen’s Association, Clyde Fishermen’s Trust, Communities Inshore Fishermen’s Alliance, and Scotland Food & Drink - all working together to champion local Scottish produce. No tickets, no fuss - just turn up, tuck in, and celebrate the best of the sea at Barras Market! See you there!”

