Glasgow Pubs: Six of the best pubs to have a festive catch up on Great Western Road

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 19th Dec 2024, 10:50 BST
Updated 22nd Dec 2024, 12:54 BST
A look at six of the best pubs to have a Christmas catch up on Great Western Road.

In Glasgow’s bustling West End, Great Western Road is bursting with spots where it’s perfect to catch up with friends in a cosy pub.

One of Glasgow’s most famous streets features neighbourhood spots including a converted grocery store, a renovated gothic church and a popular riverside bar

Here are six of the best pubs to have a Christmas catch up on Great Western Road.

