Filipino cook Josie Popera will bring a pop up kitchen to West Side Tavernin Partick this weekend.

Josie Popera, also known as Josie Pops, took part in the 2018 TV series of Britain's Best Home Cook where she flew the flag for Glasgow and impressed the judges with her Filipino dishes. Now, she’s taking over the beer garden at Partick’s West Side Tavern from 2pm on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 July, where you can enjoy traditional Filipino favourites from Josie’s hometown of Cebu.

Born and raised in the Philippines, Josie has lived in Scotland since 2010. She runs her pop-up kitchens as a creative accompaniment her full-time job as a tax analyst in the banking industry.

“I’m so excited to bring my Filipino cuisine to Glasgow and I can’t wait for people to discover and enjoy the food that was such a big part of my life in Cebu,” said Josie.

“I love Glasgow - I’ve lived here for 14 years and think I’m pretty much a Glaswegian at this point. I’m so happy I get to do a Filipino BBQ as that’s a big tradition in my hometown and Filipino food isn’t very well known in Scotland. I really want to spread the love for it and help people discover something they might not have tried before.”

Josie’s menu will feature classic Filipino street food like grilled chicken inasal, inihaw na liempo, which is a BBQ pork belly dish, and a fresh kinilaw ceviche.

Filipino food is known for being sweet, salty, sour and occasionally spicy – although Josie says Britain’s Best Home Cook judge Mary Berry “couldn’t handle the spice” on the show.

Josie Pops Kitchen will be popping up at West Side Tavern from 2pm on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 July. For more information follow her on Instagram at @josie.pops.