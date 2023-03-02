Finnieston restaurant closes to make way for new Mediterranean dining

A new Greek inspired venue will open this month

Rioja in Finnieston has closed and is being refitted to welcome a new dining concept. Restaurateurs Toni Carbajosa and Kevin Campbell have a collection of international restaurants across the city. You can enjoy Greek gyros, Japanese sushi platters and Korean rice bowls across their portfolio of venues which includes Pickled Ginger, Halloumi and Bibimbap - which started on West Nile Street before adding a second branch in Partick and opens in Edinburgh this week.

Rioja was they’re own part of the Finnieston food scene over the last decade. Toni Carbajosa had previously said: “Often we are driven to do certain things, bring new types of food to Glasgow. I always wanted to bring a true Spanish restaurant to the city so that led to Rioja.”

What had been a tapas and wine bar underwent an overhaul in 2021 at a time when smaller units in the city were still under pressure due to the impact of covid restrictions.

The new restaurant version of Rioja was led by chef Miguel Angel Major, previously of the Michelin rated Sucede in Valencia.

Introducing Santorini

The Glasgow-based C&C Restaurant Group, also responsible for The Cranside Kitchen at the Rotunda by the Clyde, has delved into global influences again for the new opening on Argyle Street that will take over from Rioja.

“Whether you’re in the mood for cocktails, live music or sampling a variety of iconic Mediterranean dishes, Santorini will bring a relaxed dining experience to the Finnieston area.”

The group have already had success with Greek cuisine at two Halloumi restaurants in Glasgow - Hope Street and Pollokshaws Road - and its compact sister restaurant Gyros on Byres Road.

The refit for Santorini is underway and confirmation of an opening date is expected next week.

