A starring role for a Glasgow restaurant in the new Prime Video series that showcases locations in the West End.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fear is a new psychological thriller series set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video - and lead actor Martin Compston says Glasgow looks spectacular in the show. The three part drama will feature a townhouse at Park Circus, Kelvingrove and The Gannet restaurant in prominent scenes, set to bring the West End of Glasgow to a wide audience.

Speaking about the show at Glasgow Film Festival, Marin said: “I think Glasgow looks pretty spectacular. It’s good to show off the city. I’ve said this before, but I think we’ve really cornered the market on gritty dramas and urban decay, and there’s nothing wrong with that, because there are elements of that in the city, but there is a beautiful element to the city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I think it’s a proper edge-of-your-seat thriller and it takes some great twists, so I think it’s an exciting watch. It's a joy when something like that comes in and you read it and realise it's set in Glasgow and you can work from home.

"It's one of the brilliant things about this job, getting to travel the world. But you always want to make stuff that the home squad is proud of."

'Fear', starring Martin Compston alongside Anjli Mohindra, James Cosmo and Solly McLeod | Contributed

A grand town house commanding views across the Park Circus area of the city plays as important a character in the series as any of the cast. "Even for us, exploring five levels of the house was fascinating and then there was a secret level above that where the servants would be, and a coach house. It was a wonderful spot to film” Martin said.

"When I was younger I would go on school trips from Greenock to Kelvingrove art gallery and I'd look at those houses and wonder who lived up there. I've found out it's a lot of Celtic and Rangers players and it was funny trying to do an intense scene and one of my heroes would be out walking their dog."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filming took place at The Gannet restaurant in Argyle Street, which has a starring role in the three-part series, based on Dirk Kurbjuweit's book of the same name. There’s a brief cameo from restaurant manager Kevin Dow as a character orders champagne and the tasting menu. The Finnieston also features in a scene and there’s a visit to the Blythswood Square hotel.

The thriller sees Compston take on the role of Martyn, who moves to Glasgow from London for a fresh start with his wife Rebecca (Vigil's Anjli Mohindra) and their two small children.

While the couple's new home initially seems idyllic, their neighbour Jan (Solly Mcleod) makes some unsettling comments that turn out to be "the start of something far more intimidating", according to the show's synopsis.

Martyn and Rebecca soon find themselves "facing accusations that are every parent's worst nightmare", with no-one to turn to for help when the authorities turn a blind eye to their plight.

Other cast members include James Cosmo (Game of Thrones), Maureen Beattie (Deadwater Fell), Daniel Portman (Black Mirror), Anneika Rose (Line of Duty) and Bhav Joshi (The Diplomat).