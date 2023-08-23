Organisers of the inaugural 'Milngavie Street Party' say the event was a “huge success” - despite the threat of bad weather.

Put together by the team behind local venues Finsbay, Fullbacks and Charlie's Loft, the weekend spectacular avoided the worst of the weather to bring some sunshine to East Dunbartonshire.

Organiser Billy Milligan told the Herald: “It went really well.

“It was really busy considering the weather, there was lots of good music, food and drink, and plenty of happy Milngavie folk.

“What else could you ask for.”

Local MSP Pam Gosal and Councillor Alix Mathieson attended the event and praised the organisers for its success.

Posting online, she wrote: “It was huge success with lots of families and local businesses taking part in the event.