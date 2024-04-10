First look at The Spanish Butcher in Edinburgh as opening date confirmed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Glasgow city centre restaurant The Spanish Butcher will bring a taste of Galician steaks and seafood to a new Edinburgh outpost. RUSK & RUSK, the independent restaurant group based in Glasgow, shared a first look at the design for the new venue and confirmed it will officially open in the capital on Friday 10th May.
Arriving at 58A North Castle Street, new interior design images teaser show an aesthetic featuring mid-century design mainstays, complemented with modern touchpoints, taking design inspiration from New York’s neighbourhood dining scene.
Upon arrival at the street level main entrance, with a second entrance ensuring accessibility for all, guests will be welcomed by the Maître D' into the bar area. The new restaurant, features The Spanish Square; a 20-capacity private dining space with shutters, a striking bronze and copper pigment-infused resin floor, equestrian booths with leather seating in tobacco, ox blood and olive colourways, warm stained oak panelling, and Cesca Chairs, the 1928 design classic by Marcel Breuer.
Elsewhere, big, confident statements are made across exposed brick – both in untreated Terracotta and painted in The Spanish Butcher’s signature green, rattan panels framing the bar, antique smoky mirrors, and lush Kentia palms, with custom made brass and glass globe lighting strapped with leather, and bow and arrow wall sconces. A magnificent solid oak waffle pergola roof feature creates a dramatic inside-outside illusion for guests, and a geometric showpiece.
The Spanish Butcher’s Galicia meets Brooklyn proposition arrives on North Castle Street with a new 90-cover addition to the capital’s dining scene.
Expect vibrant Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired flavours, showcasing some of the finest dry aged beef in the world across an à la carte menu, married with the very best homegrown produce from Scotland’s larder.
Speaking about this latest new development, James and Louise Rusk, co-founders of RUSK & RUSK said: “We are delighted to announce The Spanish Butcher, Edinburgh will officially open to the public on Friday 10th May.
“North Castle Street has a remarkable storied history, and we are excited to be contributing to its placemaking within the capital. Our commitment to this new restaurant, and to the city, is very much reflected in the quality and detail of The Spanish Butcher design. We hope our customers love its stylish mid-century aesthetic and welcoming neighbourhood vibe, and we can’t wait to share details soon on the menu!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.