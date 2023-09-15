First Look: Civerinos new Glasgow pizza restaurant will open its doors next week

Pizza restaurant Civerinos has unveiled a sneak peek of its first Glasgow slice bar ahead of its opening, which has been confirmed for Tuesday next week. The new venue, located on Finnieston’s Radnor Street, is just a stone’s throw from Kelvingrove Skatepark.
The bright and airy interiors are filled with bent-plywood furniture inspired by a half pipe skate ramp. There’s also a DJ booth and standing tables inspired by New York slice bars, while the exterior is covered in eye-catching graffiti by local artist, Pizza Boy.
Civerinos has also recreated its training academy and pizza production lab ‘Doughboy’ in its Finnieston branch, which combines the artistry of pizza crafting with expertise to create dough and sauces.
Michele Civiera, founder of Civerinos, said: “It’s been a long time coming – it’s a dream come true. We’ve worked hard at creating a shop, a vibe and a menu that we hope the community will love and the people of the city have come to expect. With a passion for authentic flavours and a commitment to excellence, we’re here to serve the people of Glasgow our signature slices and good times.”
“It’s been humbling to sit inside our first restaurant in Glasgow this week. We know our offering is special, and that comes from all the magic that happens behind the scenes with our incredible teams, consistently carving the craft of pizza making. It’s where the Civerinos journey begins, and I can’t wait to welcome everyone in and let our food do the talking.”