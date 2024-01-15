First Look: Debut menu as flagship Six by Nico restaurant opens in Merchant City

The dining concept that serves six courses with matching wines inspired by an idea or a place has a new Glasgow headquarters. Starting off in Finnieston, Six by Nico now has 15 locations across the UK and Ireland. The original Argyle Street location is in the process of being transformed into Sole Club, a 22-seat speakeasy-style fish restaurant with adjoining takeaway.
Stepping into its place, the Albion Street Six by Nico marks the next phase for the local restaurant group. The first experience is the Mad Hatter's Tea Party, inspired by the Alice in Wonderland book. It will be served from today until 25 February before the restaurant resets with a new menu. A six course tasting menu is £39 with matching wine, including an excellent sparkling Chardonnay, for £30.
Your dining experience begins with the option to add some cocktails before the set menu gets underway. We ordered The Keyhole (£9.50), a bright and sweet mix of JJ Whitley Artisanal Vodka, Briottet Cranberry Liqueur, lemon and soda alongside our favourite - Tick Tock (£9) a crisp, impressive cocktail of Kingston 62 White Rum, Bergamot Liqueur, lemon and ginger tea with ginger ale. Optional snacks are ox and comte nuggets with confit garlic and onion or sourdough bread with roast chicken fat butter.
We get underway with the Mad Hatter's Tea Party. A pickled walnut and Keens cheddar scone, layered up with a mound of truffle parmesan and a spot of bacon jam. There's a rich punch to the truffle and the bacon jam which enlivens the dull scone. The mushroom tea is subtle and quite pleasant after the full-on hit of the parmesan.
The White Rabbit was the strongest course. A rabbit, chicken and date ballotine with beef fat roasted carrot, tarragon pesto, a sharp rabbit bolognese and dots of carrot ketchup.
Paint The Roses Red is the third course. A dainty goats cheese mousseline with baby beetroot, garden radish, crispy kalamata olive soil and a drizzle of red apple caramel.