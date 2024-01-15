First Look: Debut menu as flagship Six by Nico restaurant opens in Merchant City

The dining concept that serves six courses with matching wines inspired by an idea or a place has a new Glasgow headquarters. Starting off in Finnieston, Six by Nico now has 15 locations across the UK and Ireland. The original Argyle Street location is in the process of being transformed into Sole Club, a 22-seat speakeasy-style fish restaurant with adjoining takeaway.

Stepping into its place, the Albion Street Six by Nico marks the next phase for the local restaurant group. The first experience is the Mad Hatter's Tea Party, inspired by the Alice in Wonderland book. It will be served from today until 25 February before the restaurant resets with a new menu. A six course tasting menu is £39 with matching wine, including an excellent sparkling Chardonnay, for £30.