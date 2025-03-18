Now located on the busy corner of Hope Street and Bothwell Street, Rioja is set to become Glasgow’s ultimate destination for modern Spanish dining and late-night energy, spanning three floors of food, drink, and entertainment.

Inspired by the bustling food markets of Madrid, Rioja’s new menu puts a contemporary twist on authentic Iberian flavours, balancing bold, playful dishes with timeless Spanish classics, all at an affordable price. Designed for social dining, it’s a vibrant mix of small plates, Spanish wines, and classic cocktails, perfect for sharing over long lunches or lively late-night gatherings.

From crispy chicken doughnuts to chorizo-loaded fries, the new menu will delight foodies and Spanish food lovers alike. Modern signature dishes include the must-try Roll de Chorizo, a fresh take on the sausage roll, made with rich Spanish chorizo or Carrillera al Px, slow-cooked pigs’ cheeks braised in Pedro Ximénez sherry. Customer fan favourites like Crispy Black Pudding parcels and comforting paella also return to the menu.

Of course, Spanish classics also take centre stage, with stellar dishes such as the iconic Tortilla Española (Spanish omelette), Calamares a la Romana, crisp, golden deep-fried squid with aioli, or Gambas al Ajillo sizzling king prawns with garlic and fresh chilli.

From laid-back lunches to electric late-night gatherings, Rioja will operate seven days a week from 12 noon until late. Designed for every occasion, Rioja has evolved into a three-floor dining and late-night bar experience, blending the soul of Spain with a fresh, modern energy.

Toni Carbajosa said: “We’re so excited to finally bring Rioja back to Glasgow, bigger and better than ever. Our new menu is all about delivering authentic Spanish flavours with a fresh, modern edge—whether it’s a classic tortilla, our signature crispy black pudding parcels, or something a little different like chicken doughnuts. We’ve kept our pricing competitive because great tapas should be enjoyed by everyone, and we can’t wait to welcome guests old and new to experience the bold new era of Rioja.”

1 . Rioja crispy chicken doughnuts Carlo Paloni

2 . A Rioja feast Carlo Paloni

3 . Chorizo loaded fries Carlo Paloni

4 . Gambas al Ajillo sizzling king prawns with garlic and fresh chilli Carlo Paloni