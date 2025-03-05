First Look: I was the second customer at Glasgow's newest pizza restaurant - here's what I found

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 12:58 BST

Glasgow’s newest pizza restaurant Leopardo Pizza will open on the corner of West Nile Street and West Regent Street

Leopardo Pizza will officially open their doors in Glasgow city centre on Thursday 5 March with the opening being their second in the city as they already have premises at the Glasgow Fort.

We were invited along to sample their new menu and decided to order off the lunch menu which is priced at £9.95 and served Monday to Friday (11.30am - 4pm). You can order any pizza or past from this menu - highlights include the Spicy Leopollo (spiced free-range chicken pizza, red onions, hot chillies, fior-di latte mozzarella, drizzled with spicy buffalo sauce, fresh chives), Ortolana (aubergines, courgettes, artichokes, mushrooms, fior-di latte mozzarella, fresh basil, sun-blushed tomatoes) and Fusilli Pesto Genovese (curly fusilli pasta in house basil peso. Topped with cherry tomatoes and freshly grated Italian cheese.

Here is a look inside the new city centre pizza restaurant which is brought to you by the same Glasgow-based team behind the popular Bread Meats Bread burger restaurants.

We ordered a tasty pepperoni pizza which was absolutely delicious.

Looking out on to West Nile Street from the new restaurant.

Check out the size of these mozzarella sticks!

The Neapolitan-style pizzas are made using the finest ingredients and at 500 degrees in specially imported Italian ovens.

