Leopardo Pizza will officially open their doors in Glasgow city centre on Thursday 5 March with the opening being their second in the city as they already have premises at the Glasgow Fort.

We were invited along to sample their new menu and decided to order off the lunch menu which is priced at £9.95 and served Monday to Friday (11.30am - 4pm). You can order any pizza or past from this menu - highlights include the Spicy Leopollo (spiced free-range chicken pizza, red onions, hot chillies, fior-di latte mozzarella, drizzled with spicy buffalo sauce, fresh chives), Ortolana (aubergines, courgettes, artichokes, mushrooms, fior-di latte mozzarella, fresh basil, sun-blushed tomatoes) and Fusilli Pesto Genovese (curly fusilli pasta in house basil peso. Topped with cherry tomatoes and freshly grated Italian cheese.

Here is a look inside the new city centre pizza restaurant which is brought to you by the same Glasgow-based team behind the popular Bread Meats Bread burger restaurants.

