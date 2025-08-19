The city centre site spans 6,720 sq ft across a historic 1877 building located in the Glasgow Stock Exchange. Like every Dishoom, the Glasgow café is built around a story. Here, the design tells a captivating story of a fictional 1950s spy through a blend of mid-century modernism and a rich, cinematic narrative.

The café interiors, designed in collaboration with long-term partners, the acclaimed interior architecture and design studio Macaulay Sinclair, reimagine the post-independence art scene of mid-century Bombay, including strong links to the influential Bombay Progressives - an art movement formed in 1947.

A rich hardwood bar is finished with aged brass, flowing into a bespoke marble floor. A custom double-sided clock is integrated into a glazed screen acting as a division from the dining area.

Guests are surrounded by geometric terrazzo and vintage parquet in the dining space, while polished plaster walls in verdant greens and soft pinks contrast with exposed concrete ceilings.

The space is illuminated by a mix of vintage light fittings sourced directly from Bombay and bespoke fixtures manufactured in the UK. Three abstract art canvases have been commissioned and a mural has been applied directly to an exposed concrete column.

Fabric-topped tables, custom laminate surfaces and marble tables with hardwood edging dress the space, as well as a stunning mid-century pavilion-inspired owners’ desk ready to welcome guests upon arrival. Dishoom created a backstory for the restaurant around a 1950s Bombay spy who has slipped into Glasgow to lie low. This character sets the tone of intrigue and sophistication that runs through the space, revealed in playful details like coded sign-writing on the walls and Morse code hidden within the house rules.

The restaurant features a Permit Room bar serving cocktails and teetotal tipples, including new Glasgow‑exclusive drink: a twist on the classic Rob Roy, made with butter‑oat fat‑washed whisky, sweet vermouth and a house‑made currant and sultana liqueur.

Dishoom is proud to carry forward its Meal for a Meal initiative, continuing its commitment to nourishing children in need. For every meal enjoyed at every Dishoom café, a meal is donated to a child who might otherwise go without. Through partnerships with Magic Breakfast in the UK and The Akshaya Patra Foundation in India, Dishoom supports vital school meal programmes both at home and abroad. To date, over 20 million meals have been gifted, with many more still to come.

Dishoom Glasgow will open for breakfast, lunch and dinner from Friday 29 August, with reservations available for breakfast and lunch now available.

1 . Dishoom Glasgow Will Scott

2 . Dishoom Glasgow Will Scott

3 . Dishoom Glasgow Will Scott

4 . Dishoom Glasgow Will Scott