Glasgow’s newest whisky bar has now opened at The Clydeside Distillery on Stobcross Road.

The former cafe space at the building which opened up back in 2017 at the historic Queens Docks has underwent a revamp and been transformed into a whisky bar.

Taking to social media, The Clydeside Distillery said: “The next chapter of our journey is here.

“Our new bar is now open. A space to sit back, relax and explore a carefully curated menu of whisky, cocktails and light bites.

“Whether you're stopping by after a tour or simply seeking a quiet moment with a dram, the bar offers something special for every visitor.

“We’ve designed it to feel like part of the distillery, with the same focus on quality, provenance and warm Glasgow hospitality. We can’t wait to welcome you in.”

The Clydeside Distillery is already a popular spot for whisky lovers who live or visit Glasgow. The site is easily reachable from both the city centre and West End as it is just along the road from the Riverside Museum and the Tall Ship.

You can already have a tour of the distillery on the banks of the River Clyde or even visit their well stocked shop where you can buy bottles of Single Malt Whisky gathered from all over Scotland.

