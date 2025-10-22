First Look: Inside Great Western Road's new cocktail bar and restaurant The Kelvin

Complete with bespoke wedding and events space, The Kelvin has opened its doors within what was once Lansdowne Parish Church, an A-listed Gothic Revival building still with original features, including distinctive stained glass by Alf Webster from the early 20th century retained to this day.

Where Scottish dining meets timeless charm, The Kelvin’s brand identity celebrates the rich history of the River Kelvin, a smartly dressed Kingfisher complete with monocle and fishing rod, a nod to the waters which run nearby. The refurbishment has transformed what was previously Websters into a vibrant new space for visitors from near and far to relish.

The Kelvin’s new menu of fine food from across Scotland features Shetland cod, Perthshire lamb, the signature Great Western beef burger, and of course haggis, neeps and tatties.

General manager Matt Ronald said: “This stunning building is the perfect home for The Kelvin. We’re thrilled with the finished look, excited by the new Scottish menu and look forward to welcoming guests into our new abode.

“It’s an exciting time to unleash something completely new under the roof of this multi-use venue which is buzzing with activity following the arrival of The Stand Comedy Club earlier this Autumn. The famous old building is now a real centrepiece of Glasgow west end’s renowned hospitality offering, so easily accessible just yards from Kelvinbridge underground. Enjoy!”

Here is a look inside the new bar and restaurant in Glasgow’s West End.

1 . The Kelvin The Kelvin

2 . The Kelvin The Kelvin

3 . The Kelvin The Kelvin