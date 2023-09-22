First look inside Maggie’s Rock ‘N’ Rodeo bar after major makeover

Yeeehaw - the first look at the all-new country Maggie’s Rock ‘n’ Rodeo is here

Saddle up for the best night out this side of Nashville as the new honky-tonk bar rides into town complete with its own bull pit and Hoedown party space in the basement.

After six weeks of work on the £500,000 country makeover, Maggie’s is nearing completion ahead of its official launch next week but is ready to rock ‘n’ rodeo this weekend as one of the globe’s biggest country stars, Shania Twain heads into town – and even has a toilet cubicle dedicated to the Queen of Country Pop herself and free bull rides for anyone with Shania tickets this weekend.

The iconic bar’s promising to take customers from Trongate to Tennesse with its new look and theme inspired by Nashville dive bars and shows like Yellowstone while keeping all the best bits that Maggie’s is famous for including live music and late openings til 3am every night and live sport across all its big screens.

Owner Oli Norman said: “We’re so excited to unleash Maggie’s Rock ‘n’ Rodeo into the wild after months of planning - the energy and buzz in Maggie’s has always been something else – now with its own bull riding pit, honky-tonk nights and country themed hoedown, we’re taking it to a whole new level.

“We’ve been swamped with enquiries and bookings, especially for Christmas, since we announced the refurb – Glasgow is definitely ready to honky-tonk!”

Here’s what to expect when you step into Maggie’s…

A whole new country look and feel with nods to Nashville round every corner

Wild rides on the bull – hold tight for the ride of your life and see if you can stay on long enough to win a prize and make it onto the ‘Best Riders’ leaderboard

Cosy booths and spaces you can book for big parties, celebrations, hens and stags

Brisket, buffalo wings, burgers and sharing platters

Dedicated country nights in The Hoedown (the old basement) for hardcore honky-tonk fans

Cocktails including Cotton Eyed Joe (topped with candy floss), sharers of Maggie’s Moonshine and a whole shooters menu including Assjuice (Woodfood reserve, Jäger & Tobasco sauce) and the Rowdy Cowboy (Butterscotch Schnapps & Baileys)

A strip dedicated to the icons of Country music including Shania, Dolly & Garth in the ladies loos

Live rock and country music every night from Wed – Sun

Late openings til 3am every night Wed – Sun so you can party til the cows come home

Country-themed Christmas nights at Maggie’s will be available to book soon.

