First Look: Inside Mar Hall as luxury resort near Glasgow reopens after £20 million transformation

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer

Editor

Published 6th May 2025, 15:29 BST

Following an extensive £20 million transformation, the five-star Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort officially opens its doors and celebrates the start of a new era, marking one of Scotland’s most significant hotel renovations in recent years.

Introducing their new look, the hotel near Glasgow says: “Elevating the Scottish heritage hotel experience with a vibrant new identity, Mar Hall blends its history and elegance with a whimsical, storytelling design concept and warm-spirited, experience-driven guest service.”

Mar Hall houses 74 luxurious guest rooms and suites, two restaurants, two bars, and a collection of grand spaces, cosy corners and hidden nooks to be discovered, soon to be joined by a 22-person private cinema, Gaming Room and Billiards Room.

Here is a first look at some of the renovated rooms and spaces within the new look Mar Hall.

"On arrival, guests are immersed in a sense of immediate escapism as they enter a palm-canopied parlour and a newly reimagined reception space. They are warmly welcomed by the dedicated concierge and reception team, whose attentive service sets the tone for an exceptional stay from the very beginning."

1. Arrival at Mar Hall

"At the heart of Mar Hall sits The Gallery, a vibrant social hub for all guests to gather, connect and unwind. A marble-topped champagne bar is an opulent focal point, surrounded by casual seating, reading nooks and a grand piano that is renowned for the many famous fingers that have crossed its keys throughout the years."

2. Mar Hall

"Tucked away within Mar Hall’s winding corridors, The Library is a secluded space designed for storytellers from all walks of life – a place to settle into a comfortable armchair, reflect, connect or simply enjoy a quiet moment surrounded by character, charm and sweeping views across the Kilpatrick Hills and Clyde Estuary."

3. Mar Hall

"Executive Chef Tony Tapia is carving a niche in Glasgow’s thriving elevated dining scene, bringing fresh local produce to guests and locals at “The Dining Room”. A destination in its own right, The Dining Room’s innovative new menu follows the rhythm with the seasons, shining a spotlight on the finest local produce. Signature Scottish flavours are celebrated through dishes such as the “West Coast Cullen”, whilst the “Spicy Raw Beef” is served tableside as a twist on a traditional tartare."

4. Mar Hall

Follow us
