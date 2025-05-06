Introducing their new look, the hotel near Glasgow says: “Elevating the Scottish heritage hotel experience with a vibrant new identity, Mar Hall blends its history and elegance with a whimsical, storytelling design concept and warm-spirited, experience-driven guest service.”
Mar Hall houses 74 luxurious guest rooms and suites, two restaurants, two bars, and a collection of grand spaces, cosy corners and hidden nooks to be discovered, soon to be joined by a 22-person private cinema, Gaming Room and Billiards Room.
Here is a first look at some of the renovated rooms and spaces within the new look Mar Hall.
1. Arrival at Mar Hall
"On arrival, guests are immersed in a sense of immediate escapism as they enter a palm-canopied parlour and a newly reimagined reception space. They are warmly welcomed by the dedicated concierge and reception team, whose attentive service sets the tone for an exceptional stay from the very beginning." | Mar Hall
2. Mar Hall
"At the heart of Mar Hall sits The Gallery, a vibrant social hub for all guests to gather, connect and unwind. A marble-topped champagne bar is an opulent focal point, surrounded by casual seating, reading nooks and a grand piano that is renowned for the many famous fingers that have crossed its keys throughout the years." | Mar Hall
3. Mar Hall
"Tucked away within Mar Hall’s winding corridors, The Library is a secluded space designed for storytellers from all walks of life – a place to settle into a comfortable armchair, reflect, connect or simply enjoy a quiet moment surrounded by character, charm and sweeping views across the Kilpatrick Hills and Clyde Estuary." | Mar Hall
4. Mar Hall
"Executive Chef Tony Tapia is carving a niche in Glasgow’s thriving elevated dining scene, bringing fresh local produce to guests and locals at “The Dining Room”. A destination in its own right, The Dining Room’s innovative new menu follows the rhythm with the seasons, shining a spotlight on the finest local produce. Signature Scottish flavours are celebrated through dishes such as the “West Coast Cullen”, whilst the “Spicy Raw Beef” is served tableside as a twist on a traditional tartare." | Mar Hall
