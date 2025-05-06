4 . Mar Hall

"Executive Chef Tony Tapia is carving a niche in Glasgow’s thriving elevated dining scene, bringing fresh local produce to guests and locals at “The Dining Room”. A destination in its own right, The Dining Room’s innovative new menu follows the rhythm with the seasons, shining a spotlight on the finest local produce. Signature Scottish flavours are celebrated through dishes such as the “West Coast Cullen”, whilst the “Spicy Raw Beef” is served tableside as a twist on a traditional tartare." | Mar Hall