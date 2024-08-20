First Look: Inside new stylish sports bar with all-day dining at Princes Square

The Clubhouse has opened on the second floor of Princes Square, a sports bar offering all-day dining. They boast an extensive whisky collection alongside a cocktail menu. Food and drink will start with breakfast rolls in the morning before progressing through lunch and dinner. Live sporting events from around the world will be screened and there are plans for live entertainment.
The Superlative Group, which already operates the likes of Glaschu, Gost, The Duke's Umbrella and most recently Maison by Glaschu, have opened their latest venue, The Clubhouse which is situated in Princes Square.
The Clubhouse is a premium sports and whisky bar that features an all-day dining menu. The venue is styled like a sports member club with nods to golf and rugby.
It has 12 large HD screens showing a variety of sport such as golf, rugby, football, F1 and tennis whist serving dishes including fish and chips, sausage and mash, currywurst dog and pork schnitzel. Open from 10am 7 days a week, they also offer up daily newspapers, morning rolls and premium Italian coffee.
Head of Drinks Development for The Superlative Group, Ewan Angus, has devised a drinks offering that encompasses an extensive whisky range including a cocktail menu with it's own 'Masters' section. The Clubhouse also has an extensive draught range as well as being the first venue in the UK to stock Starnberger, which is a craft Helles beer from Bavaria.
