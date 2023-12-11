First look: Inside the AC Hotel Glasgow's magnificent signature suite

One of Glasgow’s most talked about new luxury hotels has unveiled its flagship suite – already described as one of the city’s best rooms.

These incredible images show AC Hotel Glasgow’s 184 sq ft Liberty Suite in all its glory – including two luxurious double bedrooms, a conference and dining area, lounge, and a stunning period glass dome skylight casting natural light from the room’s impressive high ceilings.

The suite seamlessly combines modern style, tech, and design flourishes with the historic grandeur of the building. Much of the original Victorian architecture of the building has been maintained including cherubs surrounding the ceiling representing different trades of Glasgow; the glass dome with the original ‘Glasgow City Parish’ detailing; four fireplaces with engravings of the Glasgow crest; and views over the famous City Chambers and George Square.

Guests can enjoy amenities including large TV screens; a fully-stocked bar with locally sourced products including Quirky Chocolate, Rapscallion, and Hazel x Crossbill gin; and a unique feature powder room in the heart of the main room stocked with indulgent Ishga products and Glasgow’s own Vieve makeup.

Its 16 seat board-room style dining table can even be turned into two ping pong tables.

The AC Hotel Glasgow’s signature suite – labelled its ‘masterpiece’ – is part of the four-star city centre venue’s impressive 120-year-old heritage building which includes the sensitive transformation of an A-listed former parish halls into 22 rooms including seven luxury suites. The old and new blend seamlessly with the heritage part of the project linking with a contemporary building designed by Hoskins Architects.

Steeped in history, the Liberty Suite – once the former Parish Halls boardroom – is inspired by Glasgow’s rich history, and is named after a Statue of Liberty replica that stands atop the City Chambers. General manager at the AC Hotel Glasgow, Craig Munro said:“We’re immensely proud of the Liberty Suite and everybody at the hotel has been so excited about revealing it to the public.

“We set out to create one of Glasgow – and Scotland’s – best hotel rooms, and the scale, design, historic setting, level of luxury, and attention to detail more than match that ambition. It’s sensational.

“Its historic features have been painstakingly and sensitively restored and blended with modern flourishes that are a triumph in heritage hotel design.

“We’ve described our signature suite as our masterpiece, we look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy its grandeur in the heart of Glasgow. This city attracts some very special visitors – and we fully expect to welcome them to the AC Hotel Glasgow and the Liberty Suite.”

The AC Hotel Glasgow opened the highly anticipated £100m Love Loan property and leisure development, off George Square, in November, and also includes a new-build element of the hotel – which fills an 80-year-old gap site at 260 George Street – and features panoramic views from upper floors over the city centre to the east and west including over George Square.

