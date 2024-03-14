After a high six-figure investment and 19 months of development, the hotly anticipated new cocktail venue will open on Wednesday (March 20), and the designers behind the dreamlike interiors say guests are in for a treat as it’s “unlike anything else, anywhere else”.

According to Nico, demand is far beyond anything he’s ever experienced, with more than 3,000 people already signed-up to catch a first glimpse of the venue, and to try the six-course cocktail tasting experience.

Studio Two, the design studio behind seven of the restaurateur’s venues across major cities including Manchester and Leeds, are behind the look and feel of the unique new venue which offers “an exclusive members’ club-like feeling”.

The interior concept is shaped around the four stages of sleep — from falling under to light sleep to slow wave sleep (the deepest sleep stage where most recovery happens) to the REM stage, where dreams are most likely to occur.

Studio Two co-founder Lauren Milner explained: "This is unlike anything else, anywhere else — any bar that is 'immersive' creates that feeling through digital experiences rather than through fabric and light, which is what we've done.

"At the entrance, distorted glazing adds an element of intrigue, beginning the hazy, dreamscape experience. When you walk through the doors, it's trippy; the artwork draws you in, before being welcomed to the seating area filled with large oversized upholstery, soft fabrics, and soft light fittings – this is where full relaxation begins."

"Then comes the dream stage, when each guest is immersed in the cocktail experience, with the bar taking centre stage and adding an element of theatre to proceedings. The low lights allow people to get lost in the experience."

"Artwork is a key feature, the brief to them was 'tell me your wildest dreams'. Everything from lighting to art is completely out the box, creating the perfect environment for the cocktails to come to life."