One of Glasgow’s most talked-about new restaurants has given diners a sneak peek at what to expect ahead of its opening this month – including an interior inspired by the legend behind the city’s famous coat of arms.

Hazel, led by French chef Eric Avenier, will open its doors to the public on November 13, with bookings already filling up ahead of the festive season.

The stylish 100-cover George Street restaurant, part of the exciting £100 million Love Loan development on George Square, has released these impressive images to give diners a first look inside.

Themes of nature run through Hazel with the centrepiece of the restaurant a full-size Hazel tree inspired by the Glasgow coat of arms – which depicts the legend of St Mungo – that gave the venue its name. The tree’s branches create a dappled-light effect across the tables to evoke a sense of outdoor serenity for diners.

The story of Glasgow’s patron saint is further told through sculptural tributes to the four miracles of St Mungo, including beautiful lighting in the shape of birds, a bell, and fish. The inspiration to weave the story into Hazel came from the discovery of an original period stained glass window depicting the legend found during the construction of the neighbouring AC Glasgow Hotel.

The restaurant has also unveiled its debut menu, which includes Mediterranean inspired dishes including a range of sharing, small, and large plates with a focus on the best locally sourced fresh seasonal Scottish ingredients.

An extensive wine and drinks menu includes the restaurant’s signature Hazel 75 cocktail and an indulgent £20 Crossbill 200 Martini. The cocktails are the fruits of a partnership between Hazel and Glasgow gin distillery Crossbill – named after the rare Scottish Crossbill bird – and chosen due to its use of 100% Scottish juniper.

Head Chef Avenier has worked in and led hotel and restaurant kitchen teams in his native France and Scotland, including six years as head chef at city centre favourite The Atlantic Bar and Brasserie, and two years as executive head chef at Mar Hall Hotel.

He said: “We are immensely proud of Hazel and its first menu, and cannot wait to welcome diners living in and visiting Glasgow.

“It takes the very best of fresh, locally sourced Scottish ingredients, and infuses them with Mediterranean influence and flair to instantly transport diners to that rich culinary playground but with an unmistakable Scottish twist.

“We have set out to bring something new and exciting to Glasgow with Hazel, and this menu reflects that. The blend of large and sharing plates caters for classic and modern dining – people will love it!”

The restaurant will operate lunch and dinner, with an express lunch menu also available to cater for shoppers as well as office workers in the city centre.

Hazel will open alongside the neighbouring AC Hotel Glasgow, with both openings marking the next significant step in the Love Loan property development project – from Edinburgh-based private investment and real estate firm Chris Stewart Group.

Love Loan will transform an area on the edge of George Square into a thriving leisure and residential destination including the Soho House private members club, Flight Club, bars, restaurants, health and well-being facilities.

The development arrives as Glasgow City councillors recently voted through an ambitious master plan aimed at repositioning the city centre for the next 30 years with a focus on leisure, residential, and living.

Chris Stewart, owner and CEO at Chris Stewart Group said: “Love Loan will be one of Glasgow and Scotland’s premier leisure destinations and a symbol of how city centres must evolve to meet modern demand. Hazel is a hugely important part of its appeal.”

Hazel includes an extensive drinks, wine, and cocktail list

Hazel on George Street

Head Chef Eric Avenier