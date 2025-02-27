First Look: Inside Truman's - one of Glasgow's classiest new city centre bars

Truman’s is a brand new bar open on Drury Street which has been teasing its opening for several months now.

A short 5-minute walk from Glasgow City Centre, Truman’s takes over the former Yes Bar premises on one of Glasgow’s most treasured hospitality streets home to the likes of The Horseshoe.

The swish bar is dimly lit and darkly decorated, following the trend of swish new interiors across new openings in the city centre of Glasgow like The Last Bookstore and Sebb’s.

Opened last weekend, February 21, the new bar is one of the few new hospitality openings in Glasgow this February - to be closely followed by the opening of The Noble on Bothwell Street at the end of the month. It will serve both food and drink.

The bottom bar, which we’re sure will be the main attraction for many Glaswegians, will be open every Friday and Saturday from 5pm.

Take a look below for some of the first pictures of the new interiors.

