Leith Social Club will open on Great Junction Street at the site of the former Tam O Shanter pub on Thursday, 7 August. Designed in collaboration with Mike Baxter, co-founder of boutique hotel House of Gods, the pub aims to celebrate the 1990s and the local community.

He said: “When the team approached me to take on the Tam O’Shanter, I thought we should take a gamble – Leith doesn’t need another speakeasy. What I wanted to do was to celebrate the culture and community and reimagine the local pub for a modern audience. I didn’t want to fake it.

“I lived through the ‘90s in bars like this. I wanted something that felt real. Inspired by The Face magazine, with live music, classic DJ sets, a great pint, and killer art. A place for Gen Z, Gen X, and everyone in between.”

The pub features a stylish interior including a Burberry concept pool table, pro dart board and a soundtrack blaring from an iconic LaserDisc jukebox with a top 20 picked by the Happy Mondays’ Bez.

The pub’s opening weekend coincides with the arrival of 90s icons Oasis to Edinburgh, and Leith Social Club have curated a calendar of events to celebrate. On the 7th, Definitely Maybe and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? producer Owen Morris will be sharing wild stories from the studio in an intimate, ticketed event prior to the pub welcoming the public from 8pm.

There will also be a Noel Gallagher experience to enjoy, alongside The Oasis Exhibition held in collaboration with Bittersweet Home. Open from August 8th-12th and raisingfunds for Maggie’s, revellers can get up close to multiple platinum discs, instruments and even a coat which was worn by Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher

Kyle Dale, Director at Bittersweet Home, said:“From a Manchester council estate to global fame - this exhibition celebrates the history of the biggest band since The Beatles.

Ourunique Oasis experience covers every release, item, image, and story from 1992-2009, to current day solo projects. Including the largest collection of band-used instruments and stage equipment ever put together in one place.”

