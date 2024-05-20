First Look: New dishes as Turkish restaurant set to open on Hope Street

Rumi, a new Turkish restaurant offering authentic flavours, is set to open its doors in Glasgow city centre on Hope Street this week. The new venue is named after a renowned 13th-century Persian poet and mystic.

“Rumi's poetry, which transcends borders and languages, reflects the rich cultural heritage of Turkey, making it a fitting inspiration for our culinary endeavour”, they say, “Rumi, the restaurant, aims to evoke the essence of Turkish culture and cuisine.” Rumi will offer an array of authentic Turkish dishes, from kebabs and seafood to aromatic stews, mezes and desserts.

At the helm of Rumi is Zafer, an entrepreneur with a passion for hospitality and a lifelong dream of sharing the flavours of his homeland with the world. Having moved to Glasgow in early 2007 with limited English, Zafer has honed his skills within the hospitality industry, working in hotels and restaurants across the city. Now, with the opening of Rumi, Zafer's dream has finally come true, marking a new chapter in his culinary journey.

"We are thrilled to introduce Rumi to the vibrant food scene of Glasgow," said Zafer. "Our mission is to offer a truly authentic Turkish dining experience, where guests can savor the flavors of Turkey while immersing themselves in the rich tapestry of Turkish culture." Rumi will open at 96-98 Hope Street on Thursday 23 May.

