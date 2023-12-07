First Look: New luxury hotel The Address Glasgow unveils restaurant North

The Address Glasgow offers a sneak peek into the first Scottish opening for family-owned Irish hotel group The Address Collective, plus a first look at the hotel’s beautiful restaurant and bar North.

The stylish new 95 bed listed hotel, close to Glasgow Central Station, spans over six sympathetically restored stories, blending contemporary design, heritage, and modern facilities. The hotel's design pays homage to the Scottish landscape, with colour palettes inspired by rugged coastlines.

Guests have a choice of five modern room styles including classic, club rooms and suites. Each plush bedroom is created with comfort in mind; from the super premium mattresses to the carefully chosen Irish beauty products, including aromatherapeutic pillow sprays and soothing body washes. Amenities include superfast WiFi, rainforest showers, Nespresso machines, salon-grade hair dryers, fluffy bathrobes, and crisp linen.

The Address Glasgow source locally as much as possible with authentic and natural materials throughout the beautiful building; from soft furnishings using Irish wool, exclusively commissioned curtain fabric designed for the hotel and created by Edinburgh Weavers, as well as bespoke furniture upholstered in natural tan leathers and velvets, exemplifying understated elegance.

Whilst at the hotel, guests can check in to The Address Glasgow and check out of their busy schedules by unwinding in the hotel’s wellness centre complete with ultra-modern gym, cold water therapy plunge pool, Himalayan rock salt sauna and heated loungers.

As guests enter Address Glasgow, they’re welcomed by original eclectic artwork adorning the walls from top independent artists. They will also discover North, a new 70 seater restaurant, bar and open plan kitchen.

North is set to offer elevated casual dining using the best of Scotland’s local produce. Featuring marble topped tables, soft ambient lighting and a striking bar to serve up classic cocktails and innovative drink creations.

Ciara McGettigan said: “Each of The Address Collective’s hotels lovingly reflect the city they belong to, and we were excited to work with so many incredible Scottish designers and makers to bring The Address Glasgow to life.

“From moody Scottish landscape colour palettes to bespoke furniture and tailoring, this new hotel will offer the highest standard of modern, luxury stays whilst paying homage to the classical listed building and seamlessly blending the old with the new. We can’t wait to welcome our first guests to the hotel and show them exactly why The Address Collective is so renowned for our hospitality and superior stays.

An eclectic mix of vibrancy and elegant features, The Address Glasgow will welcome locals, tourists and business travellers to the first Scottish property and the first venture outside of Ireland for The Address Collective.

The Address Glasgow is the fifth Address Collective hotel, located in a listed building on Renfield Street.

Prices for a room at The Address Glasgow will start from £159 per night.