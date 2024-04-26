First Look: The Spanish Butcher reveal menu for Edinburgh restaurant

After establishing its reputation for excellent steaks and seafood dishes on Miller Street in Glasgow, The Spanish Butcher will open in Edinburgh on Friday 10 May. The Galicia meets Brooklyn proposition from Louise and James Rusk arrives on North Castle as a 90-cover restaurant in the capital.

Expect Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired flavours across the à la carte menu, married with the best homegrown produce from Scotland’s larder. Specialist cuts of steak and seafood ingredients feature on the menu, including dry-aged prime rib of beef and porterhouse cuts from the Rubia Gallega breed of cattle native to the green pastures of Galicia in north-western Spain.

Grilled Presa Iberico, 30-month aged Jamon Iberico de Bellota, whole roasted Shetland monkfish on the bone with chorizo and caperberries, grilled octopus, as well as whole roasted suckling pig to share will also be on the menu. Plus, The Spanish Butcher's appetisers including Gordal olives, Padrón peppers and Manchego truffle fries travel to the capital.

58a North Castle Street, Edinburgh EH2 3LU and 80 Miller Street, Glasgow G1 1DT

1 . New dining room in Edinburgh The new menu presents a full selection of dry-aged sirloins, rib-eyes, fillets and big Scotch tomahawks made famous 14 years ago at The Spanish Butcher’s sister Scottish steakhouse, The Butchershop in Glasgow’s west end. The Spanish Butcher has amazing sauces, from picos blue to romesco or mojo werde alongside toppers like grilled bone marrow or prawns with garlic and paprika.

2 . Rubia gallega Rubia Gallega cattle, also known as Galician blonde, are considered special because of the life they have as retired dairy cows, left to graze and roam freely on the lush Spanish pastures that Galicia is famed for, and enjoy a longer life - typically the age of the cattle can be up to 8-12 years old.

3 . Grilled rubia gallega This difference in the maturity of the cattle comes through in the remarkable flavour of Galician beef, defined by a deep red colour paired with a deep intense rich taste. A long specialised dry-aging process of up to 50 days for some cuts makes for a flavour explosion, and what makes The Spanish Butcher an interesting steak experience.

4 . Suckling pig legs Elsewhere on the menu, there are mains such as whole roasted suckling pig to share, roasted Shetland monkfish tail on the bone, whole baked Seabass, the classic Galician fillet burger, or the amazing grilled cauliflower “steak” and mojo verde with potatoes “a la pobre”, caperberries, and piquillo peppers.