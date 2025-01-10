Five local chefs cook up charity fundraiser dinner to support Glasgow foodbank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five of Scotland’s most acclaimed chefs are coming together to combat food poverty in a remarkable collaboration aimed at supporting a vital community foodbank this month.

Mhor Food For Folk will bring together Michelin-star chef Graeme Cheevers, Peter McKenna of The Gannet, Tom Lewis of Monachyle Mhor, Jay Ward from Partick Duck Club and David Scott of Crabshakk. Together, they will craft an exclusive feasting menu, with each chef creating one course for a dining experience set against the stunning backdrop of the Scottish Highlands.

Taking place on the Mhor Estate at the lochside Monachyle Mhor Hotel on Sunday, 26th January 2025, this experience will direct all proceeds to the Drumchapel Food Bank, a lifeline for individuals and families facing food insecurity in Glasgow.

The event will also feature live entertainment by artist Ryan Hannigan and his band Star Wheel Press, alongside a programme of guest interviews, poetry, tastings, and workshops. Award-winning wines from Gusbourne Estate will complement the dining experience.

A culinary mission for change, Mhor Food For Folk is founded on the belief that everyone deserves access to healthy, nourishing food. In addition to ticket proceeds, 100% of funds from culinary experiences and accommodation will go directly to Drumchapel Food Bank.

Speaking about the initiative, chef Peter Mckenna from The Gannet said: "Food is a universal connector, and we believe it should never be out of reach for anyone. This event is our collective way of giving back and ensuring that the most vulnerable in our community have the support they need."

Drumchapel Food Bank serves an average of 144 families per week, offering essential support to individuals and families across Glasgow. From low-income working families to those escaping domestic violence, asylum seekers, and individuals navigating benefits transitions, the food bank provides a critical lifeline.

Founded in 2010 by Liz Atkinson, the service operates independently, ensuring it remains focused solely on community needs. Unlike many food banks that open one day a week, Drumchapel Food Bank operates five days a week (Monday to Friday), reflecting the scale and urgency of the demand.

With no government funding, the food bank relies entirely on donations from local businesses and individuals.

What: Mhor Food For Folk – A dining, tasting and cultural experience featuring Scotland’s leading chefs

When: Sunday, 26th January 2025, from 12pm until late

Where: Monachyle Mhor Hotel, Mhor Estate (accommodation available)

Tickets: Eventbrite Link

Join five top chefs as they join forces for a day of culinary excellence, community, and compassion – set in one of the country’s most scenic and celebrated food destinations.