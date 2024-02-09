Five March heads Southside with new Shawlands dining room

Five March, the award-winning west end restaurant is taking its stylish, seasonal cooking south of the Clyde this Spring – when it will open a 'mini restaurant' located within Phillies of Shawlands.

Phillies, a popular casual dining and drinking spot, will carve off part of its vast dining room, which will run as a wee version of Five March and open on March 5th. Diners can expect a range of new dishes, as well as Five March classics including their cult favourite fried chicken sandwich and Insta-famous spuds.

The owner of Five March, Joanna Nethery said “We can't wait to open in Shawlands. Having lived here for years, we've been keeping an eye out for the right space and watched the Southside scene explode whilst doing so. We can't believe we're now lucky enough to find a way to join forces with our friends and all-round good guys at Phillies.”

Bookings are now open here. Inside, Five at Phillies will be distinguished by peach walls and plants a plenty, inspired by the flagship Five March restaurant located in Park Circus, and will serve-up a selection of sharing plates that can be found on the seasonal menu. Walk-ins will be welcomed when space is available.

As with the original restaurant, the menu will cater to all preferences with a significant section of the menu reserved for vegetarian and vegan plates. Phillies regulars need not worry as the bar will retain its energy and friendly atmosphere. With Phillies, Five and Curious Liquids all under one roof, local can enjoy a dynamic and diverse dining experience.