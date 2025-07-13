The singer was pictured with staff at one of Glasgow’s best loved pubs on the same day his band were one of the main headliners at TRNSMT.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fontaines D.C. lead singer Grian Chatten was spotted out and about on Bridge Street at The Laurieston on the same day the band were one of the main stage headliners at TRNSMT.

Kevin Bridges was backstage at the festival to see one of his favourite bands perform a sensational Saturday evening set and was also pictured out with Chatten during the day at the pub in the Gorbals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to social media, The Laurieston said: “Great to have Grian Chatten from Fontaines D.C. in the pub yesterday. Thanks for taking time to take a picture with the staff.”

The Laurieston

We caught the band on the main stage at TRNSMT, and in our review said: “Fontaines D.C. to me are currently one of the biggest and best live bands you can see anywhere in the world right now and it was an absolute joy to see them on the main stage at TRNSMT this year.

“Admittedly, I wasn’t too aware of the band until last year when I noticed they were playing the OVO Hydro and released their fourth studio album ‘Romance’ which was easily one of the standout releases of 2024.

“I wasn’t able to make it along to that Hydro gig before Christmas so was delighted to see them on the bill for TRNSMT 2025. Although the spotlight now is rightfully on Oasis who are blowing crowds away at their reunion shows, Fontaines D.C. are also making folk talk about them as a mighty live band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They headed into this Glasgow gig off the back of their biggest ever headline show at Finsbury Park last weekend and they did not disappoint. Myself and my mate were fortunate enough to get a space at the back of the front right pit to see the band. Ever since we had arrived at the festival earlier on in the day, there was a flood of Bohemians Fontaines D.C. jerseys which were designed by Carlos O'Connell, paying homage to their album Romance. 30% of profits from the jersey go to Medical Aid for Palestinians with the band being consistent in their support for Palestine throughout their set.

“It was clear from the outset that although Biffy Clyro was the main headliner, there was only one band many in the crowd were here to see.

“The band were absolutely sensational for the hour that they played, with the bulk of the setlist being made up of tunes from their most recent album. It was a TRNSMT set for me that will fondly be remembered for a long time.

“If Fontaines D.C. make a return to TRNSMT in the coming years, I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that they will be the main headliner at the festival as the band continue to evolve.”