A fine dining restaurant in Bearsden has been awarded Three AA Rosettes in the 2025 guidebook.

Elements, a fine dining restaurant in Glasgow’s Bearsden, and the first solo dining venture from chef Gary Townsend, has been awarded Three AA Rosettes, six months after opening near Glasgow. Elements is the only restaurant in Scotland to be awarded a new Rosette Award this year.

Three Rosettes is denoted by the AA as having “achieved culinary standards that demand national recognition well beyond their local area. The cooking will be underpinned by the selection and sympathetic treatment of the highest quality ingredients. Timing, seasoning and the judgement of flavour combinations will be consistently excellent. These virtues will tend to be supported by other elements such as intuitive service and a well-chosen wine list.” The award coincides with the publication of the 2025 guidebook.

The menu at Elements showcases Gary’s passion for sourcing local Scottish ingredients and excellent producers from around the UK. Formerly of Martin Wishart’s Michelin starred restaurant at Cameron House, and head chef of Glasgow’s Three AA Rosette One Devonshire Gardens, he has built a strong team with a seasonal, noteworthy menu and exceptional wine list.

Chef Gary Townsend | Gary Townsend

Dishes currently include North Sea wild halibut with shrimps, hen of the woods mushroom, BBQ hispi cabbage and sauce Vin Jaune, alongside Highland roe deer with smoked aubergine, red cabbage, crosnes, lemon and elderberry vinegar as well as rhubarb with caramelised white chocolate, vanilla beignet, kumquat, and ginger.

Gary says, “I am over the moon that our wee restaurant has gained this prestigious recognition from The AA so soon after opening. It’s a goal we’d set for the team from the very beginning, and we’ve put our heart and soul into creating a memorable and special experience for our guests. I’m delighted beyond words, it’s testament to our continually evolving menu, our hard work and dedication to excellence. We’re excited for the future and so grateful to our wonderful customers and suppliers for their continued support.”

Simon Numphud FIH, Managing Director at AA Media said, “We’re thrilled to celebrate the latest collection of outstanding restaurants. From innovative tasting menus to a renewed focus on provenance and seasonality, these establishments showcase the very best of what the British food scene has to offer. Huge congratulations to the remarkable chefs and front of house teams whose dedication have earned them this well-deserved recognition.”

Elements serves a seasonal tasting menu as well as a la carte and three course lunch menus. Additionally, there’s an exclusive Chef’s Counter experience tailored for one to five guests that provides an immersive dining experience with the opportunity to observe Gary and his team’s craftsmanship up close.

Elements, 19 New Kirk Road, Bearsden, Glasgow G61 3SG