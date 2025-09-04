Food and drink line-up at GlasGLOW as tickets go on sale for Halloween event

More than 20,000 tickets for this year’s GlasGLOW’s Miles Better show were snapped up within the first hour of being released.

Running from 24th October to 2nd November at Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens, GlasGLOW’s Miles Better is described as a love letter to the city inspired by the 1980s campaign that transformed Glasgow’s global image. This year’s show is already striking a nostalgic chord, with fans sharing memories of Glasgow’s past, from the Garden Festival to Tam Shepherd’s Trick Shop.

Organisers say they’ve been contacted by people around the world eager to relive a piece of the city’s history. Now in its eighth year, GlasGLOW has become one of the UK’s biggest Halloween events, expected to welcome over 80,000 visitors and deliver a multi-million pound boost to the local economy.

Oli Norman, CEO of itison and creator of GlasGLOW, said: “We’ve been blown away by the response this morning, seeing so many people connect with this year’s theme has been incredible. GlasGLOW is all about joy and bringing people together, and it’s a privilege to celebrate Glasgow’s story with so many of you.

“Thank you to everyone who has bought tickets already, we can’t wait to welcome you back to the Botanic Gardens this October.”

Tickets are still available, with peak dates and early evening slots close to selling out. Earlybird tickets start from £9 for children and £22 for adults, with Mallow & Fast Pass options also available. Tickets are on sale now.

Introducing the event, organisers say: “GlasGLOW brings immersive sound and light displays, stunning photo opportunities, a gourmet street food village and unforgettable interactive moments.

“itison has confirmed that West End legends Loop & Scoop will be back at GlasGLOW this year leading the food & drink line up with their amazing churros and ice cream, delicious fried chicken at Dirty Birds, and filthy loaded fries from

their Fries Guys stall. GlasGLOW favourite Mangiamo will be back with delicious hand-stretched wood-fired pizzas, and new for 2025 Hector & Harriet will be serving up Glasgow’s best Philly cheesesteak.”

This year will also see the return of the itison Pumpkin Fund, which has so far raised £100,000 for local charities, donated 8,000+ free tickets, and gifted thousands of pumpkins to community groups, hospitals and charities.