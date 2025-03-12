A Scottish pizza chain with a branch in Glasgow has been named the 13th best in the world by experts at Time Out.

Civerino’s, who have a pizzerias and slice bars in Glasgow and Edinburgh, were named 13th on the list of best pizza in the world.

The pizzeria was called out for its New Haven style pizza, with the prestigious guide acknowledging that Scotland might not be the first place people think of when it comes to great pizza.

Time Out Said: “Scotland probably isn’t the first place that springs to mind when you think about pizza, but hear me out: with its chewy crusts, coal-fired bases, sweet-but-tangy marinara sauce and carefully curated toppings, I’d argue this New Haven-style pizza joint is up there with some of the best slices you’ll ever shove down your gob.”

That recommendation saw the pizza chain sitting alongside pizzerias in hot spots such as New York, Rome and Naples on the list. Thanks in part to it’s slices topped with Italian sausage, double marinara, burrata, pepperoni, rosemary, black pepper, parsley and garlic oil.

Civerino’s opened its Finnieston pizzeria in 2023 and it was an instant favourite with pizza lovers in Glasgow. It operates a further four outlets in Edinburgh.

Taking to social media, Civerino’s said: “Thank you to Time Out for giving us our flowers. So proud to make your list.”

Expressing their gratitude, the thanked their “incredible team… Who, work hard as f**k right across Scotland making neighbourhood pizza dreams come true.”

“Forever grateful,” they added.

You can read the full list here.