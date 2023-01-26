Prepare for eating out safely with our list of restaurants and cafes in Glasgow that passed the Food Standards Agency (FSA) hygiene inspection in December.

Eating out safely is important but when you’re unable to see the environment your food is being cooked in, it can lead to a lot of stress.

Here are the latest restaurants and cafes in Glasgow to pass their food hygiene inspections in December 2022, according to data published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

From five-star restaurants to hospital canteens, local authority food inspectors visit any premises in Glasgow that prepares, provides or distributes food and reports their findings to the FSA, as well as Food Standards Scotland. The inspectors check the handling, management and preparation of food, storage and the cleanliness of facilities and then provide a Food Hygiene Information Scheme (FHIS) rating which is either a Pass or Improvement Required. The scheme covers more than 48,000 food outlets across Scotland.

A Pass means the premises has met the legal requirements for food hygiene and Improvement Required means the business didn’t meet the legal requirements and needs to make improvements.

Following the inspection, businesses are provided with a certificate or sticker to display on their door or window. Some businesses may choose not to display their rating on their website or premises, but all ratings are published online.

Food hygiene ratings in Glasgow

Each month, a small selection of local food outlets will be inspected. Glasgow World has dived into the latest FSA data showing the results of any local restaurants and takeaways inspected last month.

Here we reveal the Glasgow restaurants and cafes given a Pass certificate for food hygiene in December 2022.

Clydeside Distillery Cafe

Where: 100 Stobcross Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-23

Singl’end

Where: 265 Renfrew Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-22

Wee Betty’s

Where: 30 Town Centre

Date of rating: 2022-12-21

Sugo Pasta

Where: 70 Mitchell Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-20

Kebabish Grill

Where: 323 Victoria Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-19

Marinaldos

Where: 13A Town Centre

Date of rating: 2022-12-19

Mharsanta

Where: 26 Bell Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-19

The Prancing Stag

Where: 1A Ashwood Gardens

Date of rating: 2022-12-15

Dakhin

Where: 89 Candleriggs

Date of rating: 2022-12-09

Fat Lobster

Where: 157 Hope Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-14

Soulsa Cafe

Where: 89 Glassford Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-14

Barras Bites

Where: 205 Gallowgate

Date of rating: 2022-12-13

Cup Tea Lounge / Gin 71

Where: 71 Renfield Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-13

Bibi’s Cantina

Where: 599 Dumbarton Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-09

Dini Pizza And Espresso Bar

Where: 144 Nithsdale Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-09

Jay’s Grill Bar

Where: 1365 Argyle Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-09

Meat Joint

Where: 327 Sauchiehall Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-09

Vegan and Veg Cafe

Where: 527 Victoria Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-09

Bar Soba

Where: 79 Albion Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-08

Daddy Marmalades

Where: 25 Parnie Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-08

Jurassic Jungle

Where: 29 Saracen Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-08

Tiki Bar And Kitsch Inn

Where: 214 Bath Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-08

Costa Coffee

Where: 1221 Gallowgate

Date of rating: 2022-12-07

Rishi’s Indian Aroma

Where: 61 Bath Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-07

Namu Korean Kitchen

Where: 321 Hope Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-06

Sapporo Teppanyaki

Where: 6 Ingram Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-06

The Bakery By Grain And Grind

Where: 393 Victoria Road

Date of rating: 2022-12-06

Cottiers

Where: 1221 Gallowgate

Date of rating: 2022-12-07

Rishi’s Indian Aroma

Where: 93 Hyndland Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-05

Steak, Cattle And Roll

Where: 321 Hope Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-06

The Chicken Palace

Where: 18 Gibson Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-05

China Sea Restaurant

Where:12 Renfield Street

Date of rating: 2022-12-02

Neighbourhood Lunches

Where: 21 Smith Street

