Eating out safely is important but when you’re unable to see the environment your food is being cooked in, it can lead to a lot of stress.
Here are the latest restaurants and cafes in Glasgow to pass their food hygiene inspections in December 2022, according to data published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
Advertisement
From five-star restaurants to hospital canteens, local authority food inspectors visit any premises in Glasgow that prepares, provides or distributes food and reports their findings to the FSA, as well as Food Standards Scotland. The inspectors check the handling, management and preparation of food, storage and the cleanliness of facilities and then provide a Food Hygiene Information Scheme (FHIS) rating which is either a Pass or Improvement Required. The scheme covers more than 48,000 food outlets across Scotland.
A Pass means the premises has met the legal requirements for food hygiene and Improvement Required means the business didn’t meet the legal requirements and needs to make improvements.
Following the inspection, businesses are provided with a certificate or sticker to display on their door or window. Some businesses may choose not to display their rating on their website or premises, but all ratings are published online.
Food hygiene ratings in Glasgow
Advertisement
Advertisement
Each month, a small selection of local food outlets will be inspected. Glasgow World has dived into the latest FSA data showing the results of any local restaurants and takeaways inspected last month.
Here we reveal the Glasgow restaurants and cafes given a Pass certificate for food hygiene in December 2022.
Clydeside Distillery Cafe
Where: 100 Stobcross Road
Advertisement
Date of rating: 2022-12-23
Advertisement
Singl’end
Where: 265 Renfrew Street
Advertisement
Date of rating: 2022-12-22
Wee Betty’s
Where: 30 Town Centre
Date of rating: 2022-12-21
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sugo Pasta
Where: 70 Mitchell Street
Date of rating: 2022-12-20
Kebabish Grill
Advertisement
Where: 323 Victoria Road
Date of rating: 2022-12-19
Advertisement
Marinaldos
Advertisement
Where: 13A Town Centre
Date of rating: 2022-12-19
Mharsanta
Where: 26 Bell Street
Advertisement
Advertisement
Date of rating: 2022-12-19
The Prancing Stag
Where: 1A Ashwood Gardens
Date of rating: 2022-12-15
Advertisement
Dakhin
Advertisement
Where: 89 Candleriggs
Date of rating: 2022-12-09
Advertisement
Fat Lobster
Where: 157 Hope Street
Date of rating: 2022-12-14
Soulsa Cafe
Advertisement
Advertisement
Where: 89 Glassford Street
Date of rating: 2022-12-14
Barras Bites
Where: 205 Gallowgate
Advertisement
Date of rating: 2022-12-13
Advertisement
Cup Tea Lounge / Gin 71
Where: 71 Renfield Street
Advertisement
Date of rating: 2022-12-13
Bibi’s Cantina
Where: 599 Dumbarton Road
Date of rating: 2022-12-09
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dini Pizza And Espresso Bar
Where: 144 Nithsdale Road
Date of rating: 2022-12-09
Jay’s Grill Bar
Advertisement
Where: 1365 Argyle Street
Date of rating: 2022-12-09
Advertisement
Meat Joint
Where: 327 Sauchiehall Street
Advertisement
Date of rating: 2022-12-09
Vegan and Veg Cafe
Where: 527 Victoria Road
Advertisement
Advertisement
Date of rating: 2022-12-09
Bar Soba
Where: 79 Albion Street
Date of rating: 2022-12-08
Advertisement
Daddy Marmalades
Where: 25 Parnie Street
Advertisement
Date of rating: 2022-12-08
Advertisement
Jurassic Jungle
Where: 29 Saracen Street
Date of rating: 2022-12-08
Tiki Bar And Kitsch Inn
Advertisement
Advertisement
Where: 214 Bath Street
Date of rating: 2022-12-08
Costa Coffee
Where: 1221 Gallowgate
Advertisement
Date of rating: 2022-12-07
Rishi’s Indian Aroma
Advertisement
Where: 61 Bath Street
Date of rating: 2022-12-07
Advertisement
Namu Korean Kitchen
Where: 321 Hope Street
Date of rating: 2022-12-06
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sapporo Teppanyaki
Where: 6 Ingram Street
Date of rating: 2022-12-06
The Bakery By Grain And Grind
Advertisement
Where: 393 Victoria Road
Date of rating: 2022-12-06
Advertisement
Cottiers
Where: 1221 Gallowgate
Advertisement
Date of rating: 2022-12-07
Rishi’s Indian Aroma
Where: 93 Hyndland Street
Date of rating: 2022-12-05
Advertisement
Advertisement
Steak, Cattle And Roll
Where: 321 Hope Street
Date of rating: 2022-12-06
Advertisement
The Chicken Palace
Where: 18 Gibson Street
Advertisement
Date of rating: 2022-12-05
China Sea Restaurant
Advertisement
Where:12 Renfield Street
Date of rating: 2022-12-02
Neighbourhood Lunches
Where: 21 Smith Street
Advertisement
Advertisement
Date of rating: 2022-12-02