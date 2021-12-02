Food review: Bar Brett’s Yakitori menu

Sharing food is a foreign concept to me. Try and pick at my chips and you’ll get a fork in the hand. Look at my Galaxy Minstrels - judgmentally described as a ‘sharing pack’ even though it’s definitely for one - and I’ll just pour them all into my gob, like the Sarlacc from Return of the Jedi.

However, there was something different about my experience at Bar Brett. The Great Western Road bar-turned-restaurant opened in 2019, but then re-launched earlier this year, serving up its new Yakitori menu.

I felt a strange sensation - the desire to share food. Perhaps it was the relaxed atmosphere or the way the dishes were presented, but I actually wanted to share the experience. While I would normally hover over my food, eager to protect it and swat away invading forks and hands, I actually enjoyed splitting these dishes.

Yakitori

You might be like me, prior to going, and have no idea what Yakitori means. The online menu simply lists dishes with names such as ‘breast with skin’, ‘knee with salt’ and ‘thigh with tare’ - it could be anything from a bear to a duck. It wasn’t until we saw the chalkboard drawing of a chicken next to the kitchen/bar - which handily explained what dishes used what parts of the animal - that we knew what we’d be eating.

The helpful guide to the Yakitori menu.

And, in a way, I’m glad I didn’t read up on it. One of the highlights of the evening was the interaction with the chefs.

My partner and I had front-row, kitchen-side seats - the perfect view to watch the chicken being slowly cooked over the fire. The chef would bring over the dishes when ready and explain each one, giving details into their background and how they are made.

The highlight for me was the meatballs with tare and egg yolk, although each of the nine dishes we tried were delicious. The meat was tender and soft, and the different flavours made each dish feel unique.

Social experience

The easy comparison would be to describe eating off the Yakitori menu as like eating Tapas at a Spanish restaurant - small dishes, meant to shared.

The chicken was soft and tender.

And while you might be worried about ordering nine dishes, the prices are good (most are £4 each). After nine I felt satisfyingly full - the type when you’ve eaten enough, but don’t need to open a top trouser button to feel comfortable.

We’d gone to Bar Brett not knowing what the menu was or what animal we’d be tucking into, but departed chatting about our favourite dishes and wanting to back in the future.

