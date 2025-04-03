The Foodies Festival 2025 brings great food, music and celebrity chefs to venues across the UK | NationalWorld

Foodies Festival returns to Rouken Glen Park with live music and celeb chefs – now 50% off via Wowcher

Foodies Festival will return to Rouken Glen Park in Glasgow this summer with three days of top-tier live music, Michelin-starred chefs, artisan producers and street food – and tickets are currently available for half price via Wowcher.

Running from Friday 8 to Sunday 10 August, the event will feature a packed line-up of headline acts including Symphonic Ibiza, The Wanted 2.0, and Scouting for Girls, alongside chefs from MasterChef, Great British Menu, and some of Scotland’s top restaurants.

Save up to 50% on tickets with Wowcher

Standard adult tickets for Foodies Festival are usually priced up to £36, but Wowcher is currently offering:

These discounted tickets are valid for any single-day entry and are available nationwide.

Glasgow music line-up

Each day closes with a live headline performance on the main stage:

• Friday 8 August – Symphonic Ibiza

• Saturday 9 August – The Wanted 2.0 (featuring Max George and Siva Kaneswaran)

• Sunday 10 August – Scouting for Girls

Local bands, DJs and performers will provide entertainment throughout the day.

Top chefs coming to Rouken Glen Park

Glasgow’s Chefs Theatre will spotlight a mix of homegrown talent and national stars. Scheduled to appear are:

• Gary Maclean – MasterChef: The Professionals champion

• Sarah Rankin – MasterChef finalist

• Paul Leonard – Michelin-starred chef at Forest Side

• Scott Murray – of The Gannet

• Sandy Browning – head chef at Ka Pao

• Dean Parker – of Celentano’s

• Ajay Kumar – chef-owner at Swadish

• Jak O’Donnell – known from Great British Menu

• Barry Bryson – private chef and founder of Barry Fish

• Al Roberto – of Simmer Kitchen

• Nigel Brown – Nigel Brown Cookery Academy

• Coinneach MacLeod – The Hebridean Baker

• Andrew Bain – Inclusion in the Kitchen

• Rhìain Gordon – The Babyfaced Baker

• Paul, Mike and Liam – founders of Craobh Gin

These chefs will offer live cooking demos, tastings, and culinary Q&As across the three days.

Other festival highlights

• Cake and Bake Theatre – demonstrations from bakers and cake decorators

• Drinks Theatre – wine, cocktail and spirits tastings

• Kids Cookery School – free workshops for young chefs

• Street food village – over 50 vendors with global dishes

• Artisan producers market – handmade and small-batch food and drink

• Live entertainment and rides – including fairground attractions

Event information

• Location: Rouken Glen Park, Giffnock, G46 7UG

• Dates: Friday 8 to Sunday 10 August 2025

• Opening hours: 11am to 9pm daily

For full daily schedules, chef appearances and set times, visit foodiesfestival.com