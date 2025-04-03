Foodies Festival Glasgow 2025: Scouting for Girls, TV chefs and 50% off tickets

The Foodies Festival 2025 brings great food, music and celebrity chefs to venues across the UK | NationalWorld
Foodies Festival returns to Rouken Glen Park with live music and celeb chefs – now 50% off via Wowcher

Foodies Festival will return to Rouken Glen Park in Glasgow this summer with three days of top-tier live music, Michelin-starred chefs, artisan producers and street food – and tickets are currently available for half price via Wowcher.

Running from Friday 8 to Sunday 10 August, the event will feature a packed line-up of headline acts including Symphonic Ibiza, The Wanted 2.0, and Scouting for Girls, alongside chefs from MasterChef, Great British Menu, and some of Scotland’s top restaurants.

Save up to 50% on tickets with Wowcher

Standard adult tickets for Foodies Festival are usually priced up to £36, but Wowcher is currently offering:

These discounted tickets are valid for any single-day entry and are available nationwide.

Click here to check availability and book while offers last.

Glasgow music line-up

Each day closes with a live headline performance on the main stage:

Friday 8 AugustSymphonic Ibiza

Saturday 9 AugustThe Wanted 2.0 (featuring Max George and Siva Kaneswaran)

Sunday 10 AugustScouting for Girls

Local bands, DJs and performers will provide entertainment throughout the day.

Top chefs coming to Rouken Glen Park

Glasgow’s Chefs Theatre will spotlight a mix of homegrown talent and national stars. Scheduled to appear are:

Gary MacleanMasterChef: The Professionals champion

Sarah RankinMasterChef finalist

Paul Leonard – Michelin-starred chef at Forest Side

Scott Murray – of The Gannet

Sandy Browning – head chef at Ka Pao

Dean Parker – of Celentano’s

Ajay Kumar – chef-owner at Swadish

Jak O’Donnell – known from Great British Menu

Barry Bryson – private chef and founder of Barry Fish

Al Roberto – of Simmer Kitchen

Nigel Brown – Nigel Brown Cookery Academy

Coinneach MacLeodThe Hebridean Baker

Andrew Bain – Inclusion in the Kitchen

Rhìain Gordon – The Babyfaced Baker

Paul, Mike and Liam – founders of Craobh Gin

These chefs will offer live cooking demos, tastings, and culinary Q&As across the three days.

Other festival highlights

Cake and Bake Theatre – demonstrations from bakers and cake decorators

Drinks Theatre – wine, cocktail and spirits tastings

Kids Cookery School – free workshops for young chefs

Street food village – over 50 vendors with global dishes

Artisan producers market – handmade and small-batch food and drink

Live entertainment and rides – including fairground attractions

Event information

Location: Rouken Glen Park, Giffnock, G46 7UG

Dates: Friday 8 to Sunday 10 August 2025

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm daily

For full daily schedules, chef appearances and set times, visit foodiesfestival.com

