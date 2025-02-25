A food and music festival will return to Rouken Glen this August.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow Foodies Festival will return to Rouken Glen for 2025 for a massive celebration of top chefs, tasty food, delicious drinks and live music. Running the weekend of Friday, 8 August until Sunday, 10 August, foodies can catch Michelin-starred and top local chefs cook up their signature recipes.

Amongst those taking part are Gary MacLean (National Chef of Scotland), Scott Murray (The Gannet) and Rhiain Gordon (Babyfaced Baker) - with plenty more also appearing across the weekend, including live cooking demonstrations from TV celebrities and chefs from MasterChef, Great British Bake Off, and Great British Menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music also plays a big part at the festival with headliners Symphonic Ibiza performing live on Friday, 8 August, The Wanted 2.0 with founding members Max George and Siva Kaneswaren on Saturday, 9 August and Scouting For Girls on Sunday, 10 August.

There will be plenty of opportunities to try your hand at cooking alongside top chefs, learn about barbecue and firepit cooking and burn the fine food off at the Silent Disco.

For the first time, The Tasting Theatre with Fabulous Food Finds lets you try new, interesting and delicious things while meeting some of the makers and expanding your foodie knowledge (£5 supp).

Tickets are available from £6 for children and £21 for adults, with under-sixes going free. - some events are subject to an additional supplement.

For more information, visit www.foodiesfestival.com.