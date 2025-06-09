Following their success on Gallowgate, the new noodles and sando bar Fook Mei is coming to London Road.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After two years bringing a taste of Hong Kong to Gallowgate with the best street food menu in the city, Lee and Johnny Chung will open Fook Mei in the London Road unit that was previously brunch spot Scran. Husband and wife team Lee and Johnny had their own fish and chip shop in Airdrie before deciding to make a change and cook food connected to their heritage.

They renovated a nondescript corner space beside a pub on Gallowgate, a former newsagent hatch, to open Ho Lee Fook - “it means good, wealth, and luck. And it also means what you think it means” - creating a street food sensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now comes Fook Mei - fook means luck, mei means taste - announced today as a new project as they take over the unit beside The Barras.

Lee Chung previously explained the background to the menu at Ho Lee Fook: "Our mums and dads are from Hong Kong so some of the dishes are from there. We've travelled around Southeast Asia so there are Korean, Japanese, Taiwanese influences."

On Friday, our takeaway order at Ho Lee Fook was Taiwanese handcut noodles in a sesame peanut sauce, king prawns in batter coated in hot honey sauce, salt and chili chicken wok fried with garlic and onions, alongside Japanese panko coated chicken with curried onions and katsu sauce.

The new spot will bring together some of the more popular elements with a menu that will include their tonkatsu pork belly sando which has been a smash hit since they first opened: "That's the one that you probably see on TikTok. It takes three days to make, so it's a labour of love." The pork belly is brined, braised and breaded in panko, then smothered in kewpie may and tonkatsu sauce, served on soft fluffy bread with shredded cabbage. Expect more sandwiches with similar inspiration.

Fook Mei will open at 239 London Road, Glasgow G40 1PE