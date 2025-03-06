Former Celtic and Rangers stars spotted at newly renovated West End pub

A who’s who of famous faces from the world of Scottish football were spotted at the pub near Park Circus

A host of former Celtic and Rangers stars have been spotted at a newly renovated West End pub just off Woodlands Road.

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon was spotted alongside former Celtic player David Elliot, sports broadcasters Chick Young and Tam Cowan, former Rangers player Gordon Smith at The Drake with owner Andrew McCartney of Merchant Pubs & Bars who are also operate Blackfriars, The Duke’s Umbrella and Barras Art and Design.

Lennon, a former Celtic player and manager, has recently been a permanent fixture on our screens this season as a pundit. David Elliot pulling on the green and white hoops for Celtic back in the late eighties before moving to Partick Thistle the following season. Gordon Smith’s last job in football came over a decade ago when was appointed Director of Football at Rangers.

The Drake and the upstairs Rascal cocktail bar were included in a leasehold listing for the “multi venue licensed premises over two floors” in November. The bar is a cosy neighbourhood bar that has long been popular with locals for its atmosphere and food.

The pub now has an extensive draught selection that includes the likes of Birra Moretti, Cruzcampo, Beavertown Neck Oil as well as beers such as Krombacher and Starnberger. In addition to the line up on draught, there is a great wine selection and classic cocktails.

The new look food menu includes pub classics such as sausage and mash and fish and chips. There are new signatures such as the venison hotdog on a brioche bun with truffle mayo or The Drake bacon mac burger which consists of a smashed angus beef patty, mac and cheese patty, American cheese and streaky bacon.

There is also a two course set menu on a Sunday which includes all the usual favourites as well as a proper Sunday roast with the choice of roast beef, ham or veggie wellington. The set course Sunday menu is £32.50 for two courses.

The Drake, 1 Lynedoch St, Kelvingrove, Glasgow G3 6EF