The Honduran winger departed the club during the January transfer window for Olympiacos

Luis Palma was spotted dining at Malaga Tapas in Glasgow’s West End before he departs the city to head to Greece.

The Honduran international was a regular visitor to the Spanish restaurant alongside his Celtic teammates Paolo Bernardo and Alistair Johnston. His Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers was even spotted dining at the restaurant in Bearsden.

He posed for a photo alongside owners Jamie and Antonio and presented them with a Celtic jersey saying “Para mis amigos de Malaga Tapas” which translates to for my friends at Malaga Tapas.

The 25-year-old winger joined Greek side Olympiacos on loan until the end of the season at the beginning of February.

Palma joined the Scottish champions back in August 2023 from Cypriot side Aris Saloniki and made 12 appearances for the club this season.

Portuguese winger Jota now wears Palma's number seven jersey having returned to the club during the January transfer window for a fee of £8 million from Ligue 1 side Rennes, less than two years after his departure from Glasgow to join Saudi side Al-Ittihad.