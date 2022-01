A former Easterhouse pub is to be turned into a restaurant.

Glasgow City Council planning officials gave the green light for the old Centaur pub on Westerhouse Road to be used as a restaurant.

The former Centaur pub in Easterhouse.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans will see the ground floor housing the kitchen, preparation and store rooms.

Almost the entire first floor would be used as a dining area.